Linda Cook review: ‘Beanie Mania’ is an enjoyable look at ’90s toy craze

Sometimes, it’s impossible to be objective about a documentary.

In the past, I have expressed my connection to such topics as adoption and journalism. Here’s another topic that’s personal to me.

At least, it was. It’s true: I am a former collector of Beanie Babies.

“Beanie Mania” is a documentary that examines the phenomenon of these little beanbag toys produced by Ty Inc. that became a passion for many collectors in the 1990s.

Much of the mania seems to have emanated from Naperville, Ill., where several women decided to collect the cute toys. Some of the collectors turned the craze into a business.

Before the craze took hold, Ty Inc. had only 14 employees. Ty Warner, its CEO, sold the toys in small shops instead of big box stores. The toys came with little poems about the characters that ranged from cats to roosters and bears.

You’ll meet one of the women who quit her job to start a Beanie Babies collectors magazine (yep, I bought several copies of this) and another who made a business of procuring Beanies for other collectors.

Because they tried to get their hands on the collectibles, some stores ran out and the value of some of the toys increased, especially among the rare and retired Beanies.

I well remember standing in line when McDonald’s offered Teenie Beanies with Happy Meals. Yes, I walked about a cute little blue elephant, and someone just a few feet away from me offered to buy it from on the spot.

Did the bottom fall out of the Beanie market? Indeed it did. I ended up giving mine away to a woman who presented them to her grandchildren.

There’s a certain whimsy to this documentary – I mean, after all, its focus is on toys – and it’s fun to watch the collectors talk about their Beanie Babies, some with sorrow, some with fondness, some with embarrassment, and some with a little of all the above.

It’s a fun watch – almost as much fun to watch as it was to collect them.

3 stars

Running time: One hour and 20 minutes.

Streaming on HBO Max.

Rated: PG.

Watch the trailer here.