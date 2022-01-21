Linda Cook review: ‘Belle’ gives unique anime spin to ‘Beauty and the Beast’ tale

If the image from the movie strikes you as familiar, it probably reminds you of the Disney hit “Beauty and the Beast.”

That’s because the wonderful “Belle,” which shares some elements with the ages-old fairy tale, has a similar story at its core. “Belle” is beautiful, intricate and multi-layered, a gorgeous anime story about school girl Suzu and her life in the real world and in the virtual-reality world of U.

Suzu has suffered a great loss, and she is unhappy, although her concerned father tries to engage her in conversation. Belle would rather live in virtual reality.

Suzu becomes one of the millions of “residents” in U, where her avatar is named Belle, a glamorous singer adored by millions.

Mamoru Hosada’s 2018 “Mirai” was nominated for an Oscar. Although it’s far too early in the year to tell, it wouldn’t surprise me if his “Belle” is remembered for its excellence during awards season at the end of the year.

The virtual world where the shimmering Belle is a sight to behold, from its glittering towers to the very fashions Belle wears. Her gorgeous songs endear her to millions of followers – she transitions from influencer to icon.

All is not peaceful in U, tough – there’s a terrifying dragon whose rage threatens the beautiful world.

Suzu wonders who the dragon is in real life, and why he is in so much pain. Suzu sets off to find the creature’s identity.

I love the way the animation around Suzu’s real world and U are shown as opposites.

Also, the movie provides a realistic look at how friendships can develop. With its themes about healing, helpfulness and being true to oneself, it delivers positive themes.

Older kids, and anyone simply looking for a good, intelligent movie, will find just that in “Belle.”

3 ½ stars

Rated: PG for violence and adult themes.

Running time: Two hours and one minute.

At Cinemark, Davenport.

Watch the trailer here.