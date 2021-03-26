Linda Cook review: Bob Odenkirk shines in bloody actioner ‘Nobody’

If you think Bob Odenkirk doesn’t have the chops to be an action hero, you better call Saul … because “Nobody” is great violent fun.

Odenkirk, the star of “Better Call Saul,” plays against type in this bloodbath directed, not surprisingly, by Ilya Naishuller, behind the camera in the equally gory “Hardcore Henry” from a few years back.

Naishuller directs this deftly right from the beginning. He starts with a montage of the mundane: Hutch Mansell (Odenkirk) forgets to take the garbage out every week, makes himself a cup of coffee every day, goes for a run every day, and goes to his drudgery job every day.

His wife Becca (Connie Nielsen, “Wonder Woman”) remains distant. His two kids seems pretty contented.

His routine comes crashing down one night when he hears a disturbance downstairs. Two criminals have robbed the family of the little cash they have on hand and Hutch’s daughter’s kitty-cat bracelet.

He raises a golf club to one of them, but doesn’t bring it down, and the two get away.

A police officer gives him the side-eye, and his neighbor gives him a hard time about not taking more action.

But then Hutch goes to retrieve the bracelet. And all you-know-what breaks loose when he’s on his way back from his mission and runs into a group of drunken ne’er-do-wells who begin to bother a woman on the bus.

When Hutch decides to protect her, he unleashes a fury, and gets the attention of Russian mob boss Yulian (Aleksy Serebryakov).

A non-stop adrenalin rush of weapons – some improvised – gunfire and gore ensues in a whirlwind of a movie, made all the more enjoyable with its ultra-cool soundtrack. Odenkirk owns the movie, both cerebrally and physically – wait until you see him in these beautifully choreographed fight scenes.

You can tell when a movie is going to be a hit because it’s packed on opening-day Thursday – and the auditorium I saw this in was pretty full Thursday night.

There’s a possibility there may be a sequel … at least, I hope so. This character and the mayhem he brings to the screen are worth seeing again.

3 stars

Rated: R for graphic violence and foul language.

Running time: One hour and 32 minutes.

At Cinemark, Davenport, and Palms 10, Muscatine.