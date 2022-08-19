At first, I thought this looked like a horror movie. But instead of a stalk ‘n’ slash, this really is a gory whodunit steeped in dark, dark humor.

The characters, mostly despicable, are a group of 20-somethings who mostly come from wealthy backgrounds. The exception is the middle-class Bee (Maria Bakalova) who – despite reassurance from her girlfriend Sophie (Amandla Stenberg) – feels as though she doesn’t fit in right from the start.

The setting is a get-together for the group to do drugs and drink as a hurricane approaches. At first they gather around the pool, but the weather forces them inside.

It’s then they decide to play a drinking game called “Bodies Bodies Bodies.” (I haven’t read this anywhere to confirm it, but it appears to be based on an old drinking game we called “Killer” in my neck of the woods. And yes, I’ve played it. You can read about it here.)

This film is whip-smart. Director Halina Reijn makes every moment count, with every snippet of dialogue revealing something more about the character that utters it.

As the group begins to imbibe more, jealousies and anger begin to simmer. By the time the lights go out, feelings have been hurt and insults have been hurled while the characters huddle over their phones to look up information about the new girl.

Of course, the phones are put to practical good use once a body shows up at the darkened gathering.

To tell you much more wouldn’t be sporting. Just be prepared for an absolute hoot at the finale.

And remember: Just because we don’t like these characters doesn’t mean we wish them dead … at least not right away.

3 ½ stars

Rated: R for foul language, drug abuse, violence and gore.

Running time: One hour and 34 minutes.

