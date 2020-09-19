Linda Cook review: ‘Broken Hearts Gallery’ is easy to love

“The Broken Hearts Gallery” is so good I’m ashamed of my eye-roll when I heard that it’s a romantic comedy.

It’s clever enough to make viewers laugh out loud (I did too) and its contemporary approach is most welcome.

Geraldine Viswanathan (“Blockers”) absolutely owns every sequence of this movie, even when she’s not onscreen. Her quirky character is so much fun you’ll wish you knew her.

Viswanathan plays Lucy, an assistant in a New York City art gallery whose heart is broken after she is dumped by her boyfriend Max (Utkarsh Ambudkar, “Pitch Perfect.”)

Lucy hires a Lyft driver for her ride home, and mistakes the bewildered Nick (Dacre Montgomery, “Stranger Things”) for her driver. The weepy Lucy will not stop talking, so Nick reluctantly gives her a ride.

Nick has dreams of his own, with Nick working on refurbishing a building to convert into a hotel for several years now. They become friends. Lucy wants to have a gallery of her own, while Nick wants to open a beautiful hotel.

Lucy, who has a habit of saving items from her failed relationships, has the idea of turning the site of Nick’s unfinished hotel into the Broken Hearts Gallery, a place people can drop off whatever they’ve collected from lost loves.

Through social media, the gallery takes flight. Visitors thank Lucy for freeing them from their mementos, which Lucy puts on display.

Writer/director Natalie Krinsky, who was a writer on “Gossip Girl,” has created a charming film with witty dialogue and endearing characters. I especially love Lucy’s friends, who know just what to do when Lucy has a meltdown.

The two leads have wonderful chemistry, and that’s another good reason to see this enjoyable, solid movie.

Also, Bernadette Peters is a hoot as Lucy’s terrifying boss.

If you’ve ever had a broken heart, you will see a little piece of yourself in this artful ode to relationships, broken and otherwise.

3 out of 4 stars

Rated: PG-13 for foul language and sexual situations.

Running time: One hour and 48 minutes.