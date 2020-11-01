Linda Cook review: ‘Come Play’ will give you monstrous chills

Want to have a great creepy time, even though Halloween is over?

It’s never too late – or too early – for a solid horror film. That’s just what “Come Play” is.

If you want to get an idea about the concept of the movie, watch Jacob Chase’s “Larry.” It’s only a few minutes long, and you can see it for free here:

http://www.goodshortfilms.it/en/time/0-5/larry-jacob-chase

Chase’s “Come Play” is an extension of the short movie. Its star is young by Azhy Robertson “Marriage Story” who is Oliver, a boy who can communicate only by selecting words on a screen.

In a clever nod to “The Shining,” Oliver acts, looks and is dressed much like the boy character in that iconic horror story.

From the get-go, we know that an entity will approach Oliver, who reads an online story called “The Misunderstood Monster.” The name of the creature, who has trouble making friends because he’s “different,” is Larry.

Larry, who gets his energy from electricity, can converse through screens on various devices, including smart phones and tablets. He wants to be Oliver’s friend, or so he says.

I love the idea of looking through a glass darkly, and seeing reflections of Larry in and around the characters in the story. Oliver’s parents bicker and plan to separate, leaving the frightened boy more isolated than ever.

There’s a little bit of “Poltergeist,” a touch of “Mama” and a smidgen of “The Babadook” in this one. That doesn’t make it derivative – it stands on its own as a story about the torment of an already-tormented boy.

I also liked the overall metaphor, which might be considered as a morality tale: What’s lurking behind those screens that beckon us at every hand?

It’s worth seeing, of course, on the big screen.

3 out of 4 stars

Rated: PG-13 for foul language, terrifying images and adult themes.

Running time: One hour and 45 minutes.

At Cinemark, Davenport, and the Blue Grass Drive-In.