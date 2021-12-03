Linda Cook review: ‘Encanto’ is enchanting Disney movie with Lin-Manuel Miranda music

Everything about this musical is enchanting, from its gorgeous colors to its message and, of courses, its tunes.

The latest from Disney, “Encanto” is the story of the determined Mirabel (voice of Stephanie Beatriz,) who lives in a fantastic world with her family in the mountains of Colombia.

Mirabel’s relatives each have a gift – her sister Isabela (Diane Guerrero), for example, can make flowers grow in bunches and a riot of colors with a wave of her hand. Mirabel’s sister Luisa (Jessica Darrow) has incredible strength.

As for Mirabel … she doesn’t seem to have any special gift at all.

They all live in a beautiful villa, where cracks begin to appear. Mirabel seems to be the only one who notices the villa is falling apart … and so is the magic within it. Mirabel’s grandmother Alma (María Cecilia Boter) doesn’t want to see what Mirabel tries to point out.

Alma also refuses to discuss a family member named Bruno (John Leguizamo) who has vanished. It seems Bruno had visions that didn’t always have happy outcomes.

Mirabel thinks there is more to Bruno’s tale, but “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” the family sings. So Mirabel sneaks off to find more about her absent relative and what is making the family home fall apart.

I’m a fan of the music of Lin-Manuel Miranda – he of “Hamilton” fame – and his music fits right in here. The lyrics are clever, the rhythms are intricate and fun.

I know people think of Disney as being family fare. “Encanto” certainly is that. But music aficionados, regardless of their ages, will love it too.

“Far From the Tree”

Remember to get there early, because you don’t want to miss the beautiful short “Far From the Tree,” about an adult raccoon and a younger one who explore and learn together.

4 stars

Running time: One hour and 42 minutes.

Rated: PG for mildly adult themes.

At Cinemark, Davenport; Regal, Moline; and Palms 10, Muscatine.

