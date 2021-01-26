Linda Cook review: ‘I’m Your Woman’ is terrific 1970s-era crime drama

Rachel Brosnahan has range beyond Mrs. Maisel, and she deftly demonstrates that in “I’m Your Woman.”

This slick crime drama, set in the 1970s in Pittsburgh, is a kind of whodunit/noir piece, too. Told from a woman’s perspective, its taught pace tightens the faster the plot evolves.

Bosnahan plays a young woman named Jean who is listening to Bobbi Gentry’s “I Wouldn’t Be Surprised.”

There’s a brief voiceover to tell us that she and Eddie fell and in love and got married. “Eddie and Jean were going to have a kid but didn’t.”

Jean has had miscarriages, and has given up having a child. That is, until her career-criminal husband Eddie (Bill Heck, “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”) shows up with an infant.

“He’s our baby,” he announces, and hands him to Jean.

Jean knows better than to ask many questions, so she names the baby Harry.

Then her life changes in seconds, when associate of Harry’s arrives to tell her she and the baby need to get out of the house and go into hiding NOW.

We learn more as Jean does, some of it through Eddie’s former associate Cal (Arinze Kene, “How to Build a Girl”) who guides Jean into her new life of laying low and waiting until … what, she doesn’t exactly know (we do find out, but it would be a spoiler to tell you.)

I love how smart this screenplay is. Each character, even the tertiary ones, bring something to the table and stand on their own as interesting parts of the story. It takes some breath-taking twists, too, that leave some of the characters, along with the audience, gasping.

Those who enjoy mob movies will appreciate this. And “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” fans will appreciate Brosnahan even more.

3 ½ out of 4 stars

Running time: Two hours.

Rated: R for foul language and violence.

Streaming on prime video.