Linda Cook review: Joel Coen makes ‘Macbeth’ into a cinematic masterpiece

So much is superlative about this version of “the Scottish play.” You could say director Joel Coen has created a cinematic masterpiece of a masterpiece.

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” stars Denzel Washington as the title character and Frances McDormand as Lady Macbeth, she who eggs her husband on to disaster.

The movie is filmed in black and white, which enhances its themes of isolation and desperation.

It also casts a cold, creepy pallor on the environments, especially when the witches/Weird Sisters appear to Macbeth and foretell the future for him and his friend Banquo (Bertie Carvel.)

I won’t ruin anything about the appearance of the three characters for you except to say that, for me, this is the most bizarre and intriguing version of the witches I’ve ever seen. A scene-stealing Kathryn Hunter, who plays all three witches, delivers an eye-popping, physically demanding performance that’s unforgettable – watch for her reflection in a pool of water just to make things even more unnerving.

Lady Macbeth is fixated on an opportunity for her husband to seize power by killing the king (Brendan Gleeson) and blaming someone else.

Washington is so wonderful as the king who feels that it’s his time to pursue what he has earned after all these years.

I love the way the ensemble delivers Shakespeare’s dialogue. It flows naturally and, for the most part, is easily understood.

If you haven’t enjoyed this play on stage, or if you’ve never seen it as a cinematic officer, Coen’s work might be just the place to start.

By the pricking of my thumbs, something timeless this way comes … again, at the hands of Coen, with his beautiful interpretation of a tale that never grows old.

4 stars

Running time: One hour and 45 minutes.

Rated: R for violence.

Streaming on Apple TV+.

Watch the trailer here.