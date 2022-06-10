Bloated, dumb and lumbering as much as its CGI characters, “Jurassic World Dominion” is a fizzler of a finale for this franchise … if, indeed, this sixth installment really is the end.

What a wonder the first film was. With a story that came from a Michael Crichton novel and directed by Steven Spielberg, the CGI was magic and the characters – even the villains – continue to be much-loved.

“Dominion” serves as a kind of reunion. Here again are the scientists Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and Alan Grant (Sam Neill,) along with the brilliant, funny teacher Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum).

The employees from Jurassic World are back, too. Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard), live together in the woods to protect a much-sought after clone, Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon.)

In this scenario, dinosaurs are scattered all over, and they have difficulty living among other people and other animals.

Wealthy scientist Lewis Dodgson (Campbell Scott) – think a combo of Steve Jobs and Elon Musk – leads the corporation Biosyn – get it? Bio sin? – where researchers study dinosaur DNA to cure illnesses … at least, that’s what he says. (Dodgson, incidentally, is a minor character re-cast from the first film.)

This doesn’t all cobble together well. Some of the dialogue is unintentionally hilarious, and so are some of the situations. The characters go bounding all over the globe so much that I fully expected Daniel Craig to make a cameo as Bond (he doesn’t, so don’t get your hopes up.)

The James Bond/espionage part of the movie lasts about half an hour or so, then it remembers it’s supposed to be a sci-fi adventure. That’s when the plot holes and the ridiculous dialogue take over.

You’ll see familiar-looking vehicles, familiar dinosaurs, and familiar stampedes. The dinosaurs are fun to watch, and the cast certainly gives their all.

Still, it’s all too familiar, and silly, to take seriously. The extinction of this franchise will be welcome after this.

2 stars

Running time: 146 minutes.

Rated: PG for coarse language and dinosaur violence.

In theaters.

Watch the trailer here.