Linda Cook review: ‘Land’ is a little vacation for your soul

“Land” is a lovely, slow-paced getaway that might make you introspective about your own life.

In her directorial debut, Robin Wright plays Edee, an anguished woman who feels she has lost herself. We don’t know what Edee’s history is until the very end of the film, but we don’t need to: She is tremendously distressed.

She lives behind her life in the city and decides to live in a wood cabin without electricity or plumbing in the Rockies.

She is ill-prepared for the adventure. She doesn’t realize how harsh the environment will be, doesn’t bring along enough supplies and doesn’t consider how quickly she could face danger.

She is in extremely bad shape before a hunter (Demián Bichir, “A Better Life,”) along with a local nurse, find her when they notice no smoke is coming from the cabin chimney.

Miguel kindly cares for her and, after some time, Edee begins to recover. The two strike up an unusual friendship, with Miguel taking off most of the time but visiting regularly.

The scenery, not surprisingly, is gorgeous. There is something soothing about seeing Edee on her own, recovering both physically and mentally, and then seeing her with Miguel, while they share occasional conversations outdoors.

In the meantime, Miguel teaches Edee not only to survive, but also to really live in her new surroundings.

Wright is a wonderful performer, and I love the way she tells us about her character in little moments that reveal so much. We watch her adapt and change in this character study.

The movie doesn’t go where you think it might. I love the ending – one of the most hopeful I’ve seen recently.

See it if you want a little vacation for your soul.

3 ½ stars

Running time: One hour and 29 minutes.

Rated: PG-13 for foul language and adult themes.

Opens Thursday at Cinemark, Davenport.