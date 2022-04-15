Now you can see why ‘CODA’ won Best Picture of 2021.

Talk about an incident during the Academy Awards a few weeks back detracted from the meaning of the ceremony itself: To celebrate the best films of 2021.

In this case, CODA means “Child of Deaf Adults.” Of course, it also has another meaning: A passage at the end of a piece of music that brings it to a close. That applies here, too, in this charming coming-of-age story.

“La Famille Bélier” is the original French movie from which this was adapted.

Ruby Rossi (Emilia Jones) is a child of deaf adults. She is the only hearing person in her family that includes her parents (Troy Kotsur and Marlee Matlin) and her older brother (Daniel Durant.)

Ruby is in high school. Before she even gets to class, she helps on the family fishing boat in Gloucester, Mass. She acts as a kind of liaison with her family and the community at large.

But Ruby really doesn’t want to stick around and help with the fishing enterprise after she graduates from high school. She would rather study music and improve her already-wonderful singing voice.

Eugenio Derbez (“Instructions Not Included”) plays the school choral director, who recognizes Ruby’s talent and encourages her to try out for the Berklee College of Music. But Ruby’s family needs her, too, and she finds herself walking a tightrope between two sets of responsibilities.

Kotsur, who won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, is the second deaf actor who has earned an Academy Award. Matlin was the first, in 1986. His performance is mesmerizing.

There’s not a bad performance here. There are two sequences, especially, that are bound to stick with you.

You won’t soon forget this movie, or the Joni Mitchell song at the core of one of its finest sequences.

Rated: PG-13 for sexual situations and foul language.

Running time: One hour and 51 minutes.

Streaming on Apple TV+

Watch the trailer here.