Linda Cook review: Old-school ‘Little Things’ offers big-time performances

There is something old-school about this movie I love.

“The Little Things” was written by its director, John Lee Hancock, in 1990 – and that’s the year in which it’s set. That’s partially what gives it the old-school charm I enjoyed. It could join the ranks of “Silence of the Lambs” and “The Usual Suspects” were it not for its 2021 release date.

Denzel Washington plays Joe “Deke” Deacon, a guy who used to be a detective and now has a less-challenging patrol position in California. He’s quiet, always aware, and seems to have some kind of torment that drives him.

Not too far away, a serial killer is on the prowl. Joe heads back to his old department, where Jim Baxter (Rami Malek) is in charge of the case. Baxter doesn’t appreciate the intrusion, and it’s obvious Joe thinks Baxter may not be capable of handling such a public, ghastly investigation.

Joe’s former boss (Terry Kinney, ‘Oz”) reminds Joe he doesn’t belong there, and we get some hints about the darkness that consumes Joe.

In one of the creepiest scenes, Joe talks to a corpse, almost as though he’s interviewing her. When he and Jim meet a suspect (Jared Leto) who talks in riddles and mocks them, they think they may have their guy.

Maybe.

Both Joe and Jim are obsessed with the case. We watch their characters do a sort of evaluation dance around each other until each comes to respect the other and they begin to work as a team.

This really isn’t a whodunit – the crime and the suspect aren’t really the point. It’s a character study of two investigators. And who better to inhabit them than Washington and Malek, who imbue their roles with subtlety and depth. Leto is so terrific he has earned a well-deserved Golden Globe nomination.

The ambiguous finale may bother some viewers, but I liked the realistic tone. It’s well worth seeing, if only to appreciate the fine acting in every scene.

3 ½ stars

At Cinemark, Davenport, and Palms 10, Muscatine. Also streaming on HBO Max.

Running time: Two hours and seven minutes.

Rated: R for foul language, violence and disturbing images.