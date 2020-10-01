Linda Cook review: Pop phenomenon BTS stars in new concert documentary

If you’re part of the ARMY, you’ll want to march out to this to support BTS.

If that makes no sense to you …. Well, let me help you a little.

BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a seven member band from South Korea. They were compiled, so to speak in 2013, under Big Hit Entertainment.

They are not the Next Big Thing. They are THE Big Thing, right now, and their fans, known as the Army, number in the millions.

The newest concert documentary, “Break the Silence: The Movie,” follows the group on its 2019 world tour – this, mind you, is only one of the world tours the group has taken successfully.

Their dance-able pop tunes, some of which include ballads and others that include hip-hop, have drawn a rabid fanbase which consists mostly of people in their teens and 20s. If the front row audience at these concerts is an indicator, the BTS demographic is largely female.

The shows are non-stop dancing, costumes, moving, pyrotechnics and light shows.

BTS is the first Korean group to top the Billboard 200 with its 2018 “Love Yourself: Tear” album, which became the first Korean album certified platinum in the United States.

Their fans, every bit as interesting as the group itself, often line up for days before an appearance. We see them in Chicago, in the United Kingdom and in Saudi Arabia – they are greeted with the greatest enthusiasm everywhere they go.

I am a long way from the apparent demographic of this band, but I like them. I like their infectious energy, their showmanship and the way they (wisely) embrace their ARMY. Each shares some personal thoughts and philosophies in between sequences from concerts.

This is similar to concert documentaries about other pop icons such as Katy Perry and Justin Bieber. It’s meant for fans.

Is it a work of art? No, but it’s an enjoyable glimpse at a phenomenon that will intrigue anyone interested in pop culture.

Unrated, but with nothing offensive for any audience.

Running time: One hour and 30 minutes (stick around after the credits for an extra scene.)

3 out of 4 stars

In theaters.