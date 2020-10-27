Linda Cook review: ‘Scoob!’ is good family fun for Halloween

“Scoob!” is a better-than-average origins story – this time, of a hero dog, as opposed to a superhero legend.

Kids will enjoy it, and grownups will get a kick out of seeing familiar but lesser-known Hanna-Barbera animated characters in a colorful romp that will be enjoyable and not-too-scary viewing for little ones.

If you’ve ever wondered how Shaggy Rogers (voiced by Will Forte) met up with the lovable pup he named Scooby (Frank Welker,) you will wonder no more. Shaggy, a lonesome little kid, is trying to enjoy his own company when a wayward doggie, pursued by an officer, happens along.

Shaggy must tell the officer the pup’s name, and out of desperation – and a little outside influence – he comes up with Scooby-Dooby-Doo.

Thus a friendship begins. We also see how the duo become part of the Mystery Machine crew, with Fred (Zac Efron,) Daphne (Anmanda Seyfried) and Velma (Gina Rodriguez.)

When Scooby and Shaggy part ways with the other members of the troupe, they end up at a bowling alley where they confront vicious bowling balls – ruh-roh! – dispatched by the evil Dick Dastardly (Jason Isaacs.)

The Dastardly is collecting statues of the mythical three-headed dog Cerberus, and not just to display them on a shelf: He has another agenda.

Also part of the mix are Blue Falcon (Mark Wahlberg,) his robot dog Dynomutt (Ken Jeong) and Dee Dee Skyes (Kiersey Clemons.)

Scooby aficionados will appreciate the similarities to the original show, including the pace and the “big reveal” at the end.

It probably won’t be an award contender at the end of the year, but it has some clever moments and good-hearted themes. Plus I never get tired of hearing that theme song.

It’s a worthwhile family treat this Halloween.

2 1/2 out of 4 stars

Rated: PG for “dangerous” situations.

Running time: 1 hour and 33 minutes.

On streaming platforms.