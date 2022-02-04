“Art Films About the Arts” soon will be part of Thursdays at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport.

“Finding Vivian Maier,” nominee for the 2015 Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature, will be the first in the series at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10. Admission is free to see these critically acclaimed movies.

“Finding Vivian Maier” is everything a first pick for this series should be. It’s riveting right from the start, and, even though it doesn’t reveal everything about its mysterious, almost mystical, subject, it sheds light on an incredible hidden talent.

Maier, for most of her life, was a nanny and housekeeper for families in Chicago. Before she died in 2009, she took thousands of photos, and showed them to no one, squirreling them away in storage until someone found them when he bid on a box of them at an auction.

John Maloof, the buyer and documentarian, preserved her works and began to investigate the life of the woman now considered to be one of the finest photographers of the 20th Century.

Maloof interviews people who knew Maier. Some of them give different accounts of what she was like, but all agree she was an unusual person. One of my favorite scenes involves two people who discuss whether her accent was fake.

It’s wonderful to hear the anecdotes of the people who interacted with her, and it’s fascinating as Maloof traces Maier to her origins and family.

It wouldn’t be sporting to tell you much more except that her glorious images are part of what make the film so spectacular.

There is joy, mystery, and intrigue in this biopic that’s a tribute to a talent that nearly went unnoticed. Now’s your chance to see not only the art of Maier, but also in the very movie that depicts her life and secrets.

4 stars

Rated: Unrated.

Running time: One hour and 23 minutes.

Other movies in the series:

“Pina” will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 17. It has an impressive pedigree:

2012 Academy Award Official Entry/Germany, Best Foreign Language Film

2012 Academy Award nomination, Best Documentary Feature

2011 German Film Award, Best Documentary

2011 European Film Award, Best documentary

Wim Wenders’ Academy Award-nominated feature is a tribute to the genius of choreographer Pina Bausch. Wenders, a major figure in New German Cinema, is known to American audiences for such films as “Paris, Texas;” “Wings of Desire” and “The American Friend.” He has been nominated for Oscars for Best Documentary including “The Buena Vista Social Club” and “The Salt of the Earth.”

“Cavedigger” will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14. It was nominated for the 2014 Academy Award for Best Short Documentary. Using only hand tools, Ra Paulette sculpts ornate cave complexes under New Mexico’s arid landscape. His creations are as big as houses, and take 10 years to complete. But his eccentricity, and a cave collapse, has led to nearly all his commissions being dropped. This Oscar-nominated documentary follows him as he sets out to secretly carve his ultimate masterpiece, a cave he expects will take the last 10 years of his life, on unauthorized land.

“Which Way is the Front Line From Here?” will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14. It earned the Sundance Grand Jury Prize for Best Documentary. It was an Emmy nominee for Best Documentary, too. British photo-journalist Tim Hetherington and American journalist Sebastian Junger attended the 2011 Academy Award ceremonies in Hollywood as Best Documentary Feature nominees for their film “Restrepo” about the war in Afghanistan. Six weeks later, Hetherington was fatally shot on the front line in Libya. The film is Junger’s tribute to Hetherington’s career.

Another movie, to be announced, will be shown Thursday, May 12.