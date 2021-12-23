Linda Cook review: ‘Sing 2’ has something musical for all ages

Family fun, with something for tots to grandparents, will keep toes tapping in “Sing 2,” a fun sequel to the original movie from five years ago.

It’s mostly about the music, of course, just as the original film was. With its cute animal characters and array of tunes from a variety of genres and stars, it’s a good time for all ages to share.

Once again, Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey) wants to put on a show – this time, in Las Vegas … I man, Redshore City, which pretty much is an animated version of Vegas.

But Mr. Crystal, the wolf who runs the casino (Bobby Cannavale) demands Buster bring Clay Calloway (Bono,) a reclusive rock-star lion, to the stage. And they haven’t really though the show, although they do have a title: “Out of this World.”

Buster isn’t the only critter with an issue. Rosita the pig (Reese Witherspoon) and Meena the elephant (Tori Kelly) both face some challenges.

Among the other voices you’ll hear, along with Bono’s, are those of Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Garth Jennings and Nick Kroll.

The characters are colorful and whimsical, and the music keeps things moving as much as they do. It’s fun to hear and see the animals warble the likes of “I Say a Little Prayer” and “Let’s Go Crazy.” A nice addition is the new U2 song “Your Song Saved My Life.”

A couple of surprisingly poignant moments give this offering more depth and meaning than the prior “Sing” outing. With its outstanding array of tunes, its delightful costumes worn by likeable animals, and overall fun tone, it provides a nice musical outing for families and friends of all ages.

Something tells me watching the movie might lead to one more gift: The enjoyable soundtrack. Prepare to reach into your wallet one more time this year.

3 stars

Rated: PG for coarse humor.

Running time: One hour and 52 minutes.

Watch the trailer here.