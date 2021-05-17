Linda Cook review: Snyder does it again with grisly ‘Army of the Dead’ actioner

Filmmaker Zack Snyder should be basking in glory right about this time.

Not only did he deliver the hotly anticipated “Snyder Cut” of “Justice League” earlier this year, but now his “Army of the Dead” is a bloody outing that will be embraced by Syder-philes and zombie-movie lovers alike.

And what better place to set a zombie movie than Las Vegas?

The grownups-only, deservedly “R”-rated action begins the second the movie opens with a military delivery of … something in a huge storage container. When that something ends up on the loose, a zombie plague is unleashed.

A group of ragtag “soldiers” is involved. But Snyder doesn’t focus on the usual mission when it comes to zombies. This group has a different assignment entirely: They have banded together to complete a heist involving millions of dollars.

Sin City now is surrounded by walls of storage containers to, well, contain the zombies, which soon will be blown to bits with a nuclear bomb.

The band of survivors includes Scott (the wonderful Dave Bautista) who has lost his wife. He puts the crew together after a wealthy businessman makes an incredible offer if they make it into the zombie zone and break into the underground vault of a hotel.

The members of the group argue while they make their way into the apocalyptic Vegas, where even those less familiar will recognize iconic buildings. Snyder-philes will love an Easter egg that references one of his collaborators (hint: Look up to the right of the screen at a “magician” ad on a Vegas ruin.)

It’s pulse-pounding adventure from beginning to end. Besides, where else will you see a zombie white tiger?

Rated: R for sexual material, gore, violence and foul language.

Running time: Two hours and 28 minutes.

At Cinemark, Davenport, and Palms 10, Muscatine, and begins streaming on Netflix on Friday.