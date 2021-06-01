Linda Cook review: ‘Spiral’ continues gory legacy of ‘Saw’

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

“Spiral” puts a new spin on the “Saw” franchise.

This is not a sequel; rather, it’s a spin-off set in the same “Saw” universe. It doesn’t have the characters from the first movies, but relies on the new characters’ knowledge of them  – and the audience’s familiarity – with the first films to build tension and intrigue.

The central character is Detective Zeke Banks (Chris Rock) who follows up on grisly murders that appear to be committed by a copycat of the late Jigsaw Killer.

The first victim, a police officer, turns up in a grisly scene in a subway. Soon, Banks begins to receive packages from the killer.

Banks, with his new and inexperienced partner Detective William Schenk (Max Minghella) now begins to investigate a string of slayings throughout the city.

Samuel L. Jackson’s character of Banks’ father is a welcome addition. What movie doesn’t Jackson enhance? I love their strained relationship, which helps promote the tension of the murders.

Also, although it took me a few minutes to get used to his sarcastic wisecracks and cranky approach, I enjoyed Rock in this role.

There’s a new pig puppet, ghastly contraptions and the spiral symbol that reflect what has happened in the “Saw” series. The characters are not particularly likeable, either, which also was a trademark of the earlier “Saw” films.

“Spiral” has a strangely timely underlying theme of police corruption that provides some social commentary and certainly opportunity for conversation after you’ve seen the film.

The original title was “Spiral: From the Book of Saw,” which I really liked because it lets you know it’s neither a sequel nor a prequel.

Something tells me there will be more “Book of Saw” stories, and that Rock may be part of them. I hope so.

3 stars

Rated: R for gore, foul language and violence. 

Running time: One hour and 33 minutes.

At Cinemark, Davenport, and Palms 10, Muscatine.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story