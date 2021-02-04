Linda Cook review: ‘The Minimalists’ will leave you wanting more

Sometimes, less is less.

I wanted to see oh, so much more in “The Minimalists: Less Is Now,” an all-too-brief documentary about a couple of decluttering gurus I have come to admire over the years.

These guys have a similar message and approach as Marie Kondo (I’m among her fans, too,) the organizing expert and author who talks about whether items we have accumulated “spark joy.”

Joshua Fields Millburn and Ryan Nicodemus are The Minimalists, and we see them hear while they talk about their childhood, their friendship that dates back to when they were kids, and how they began to realize what they wanted wasn’t more stuff, but rewarding careers.

Now they have a blog, books and tour to meet their fans who have made room for more enjoyable experiences in their lives by paring back the number of items they own.

I wanted to know more about them – how their partners/children/friends reacted when they began to embrace a more frugal, decluttered life, for example. Adding an additional half hour wouldn’t have degraded the film – it would have become more interesting.

We meet a few people who have embraced the minimalist philosophy. It would have been nice to see before-and-after videos of their lives and heard more about the moment they decided to take up the minimalist lifestyle.

I have to give the film two stars because these guys have a message that’s important, and can change lives for the better. This is a movie I take personally: As a former collector of many things, it has been difficult for me to let go of stuff I’ve acquired. But over the past four years, spurred on by reading and watching the likes of Kondo and The Minimalists, I have winnowed down my belongings (I admit I have a long way to go.)

I encourage everyone to visit The Minimalists website. The movie isn’t a bad place to start if you want to learn about them, but it’ll leave you wanting, well, more.

2 out of 4 stars

Rated: Unrated. It contains some mildly foul language.

Running time: 53 minutes.

Streaming on Netflix.