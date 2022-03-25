Yes, it’s early in the year. But I’m sure “The Outfit,” a clever thriller, will be remembered at awards time in 2022.

Mark Rylance (“Bridge of Spies”) turns in what is bound to be one of the finest performances of the year as Leonard, a tailor – a cutter, actually, and his character explains the difference – who creates fine suits for the “gentlemen” who are his customers.

Zoey Deutch (“Before I Fall”) is Leonard’s loyal assistant who knows as well as Leonard does that their clientele doesn’t earn the big bucks by legitimate means.

Set in 1950s Chicago, all the action occurs in the shop, which also serves as a drop-off for some very organized criminals.

One night, a couple of well-dressed fellows enter the shop. One of them, Richie (Dylan O’Brien, “The Maze Runner”) has been shot. Although Leonard has tried to keep his head down and stay uninvolved in the goings-on around him, this time he’s in the middle of it all … and his very life depends on quicky thinking.

Leonard stays cool and collected as the two gangsters try to figure a way out of their situation as well while they keep Richie alive.

Meanwhile, all the characters seem to know more than they tell … and you won’t exactly how much they do know until the finale.

Director Graham Moore earned an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for the historical film “The Imitation Game.” He’s also known as the author of “The Sherlockian,” so it’s no surprise that this film has wit, twists and turns.

Alfred Hitchcock would have loved this excellent film with its stellar performances. “The Outfit” is the perfect fit for audiences who seek smart writing and superb acting.

4 stars

Rated: R for foul language and violence.

Running time: One hour and 45 minutes.

At Cinemark, Davenport.

Watch the trailer here.