Linda Cook review: Whoop, whoop – it’s the Insane Clown Posse in ‘The United States of Insanity’ film

I had a Juggalo in my class once.

I liked him, and I hope he is doing well. He was a good-hearted fellow whose attire made him stand out from the rest of the college students I taught. This was years ago, but I remember he seemed surprised at how capable he was.

I had a Juggalette in my class once, too. Both taught me about their love for the hip-hop band Insane Clown Posse.

If you know nothing about the Insane Clown Posse or the culture that has built around it, you now have one chance to know more.

“The United States of Insanity” is a documentary that’s a history of the ICP and its adherents – men are known as Juggalos, woman as Juggalettes – and the group’s issues with the FBI and its classification of Juggalos as a street gang.

Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope, the performers in the band, are featured in lots of interviews, at home with family, in concert or hanging with their fans.

They wear distinct attire, they listen to violent, often sexualized music, and they throw hand signs. Fans come from all walks of life to be part of what you’ll hear called, time after time, a family.

Lawyers get involved. People are fired because of their affiliation with ICP. Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope maintain the band brings together people, many of whom have had broken pasts. Indeed, a Juggalo gathering is held every year in Ohio.

“Juggalos should not be afraid to express who they are,” one attorney says.

Judge for yourself how fans support a group and a culture – however you define it – that may surprise you with its numbers, its controversies, and its loyalty.

3 ½ stars

Rated: For foul language and violent imagery.

Running time: One hour and 39 minutes.

A Fathom Events showing will be one night only: 7 p.m. Tuesday at Cinemark, Davenport.