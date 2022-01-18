Linda Cook review: You’ll get a ‘Scream’ out of his horror ‘requel’

Never was a script more self-aware or self-deprecating than the 2022 version of “Scream.”

It’s smart, acknowledges that its audience is smart, too, and throws in a few surprises. Of all the sequels in the “Scream” franchise, this shares much of the atmosphere of the original 1996 “Scream” that turned the horror genre upside-down with its clever plot and dialogue.

The characters talk about the horror franchise “Stab” pretty much constantly. One of them refers to the latest “Stab” as a “requel” – part reboot and part sequel, which of course is the very movie in which they exist.

They also talk about “legacy character” – those who appear in the original film of a franchise. Plenty of those are on hand here, with Neve Campbell as Sidney, Courteney Cox as Gale, and David Arquette as Dewey reprising their roles from 1996 to help solve the mystery of the slayings.

The show doesn’t start out with them, though. Tara (Jenna Ortega) is the first victim. Naturally, the story begins when she receives a creepy phone call from someone who wants to play a horror-movie game.

At first, Tara sneers at the mention of horror movies, saying she likes “elevated horror” such as “Hereditary” and “The Babadook” (that made me root for Tara all the more.) But when she realizes the voice on the other end could be a threat, she tries to play along until she is stabbed by someone wearing a Ghostface ensemble.

I love the horror thriller “Read or Not.” “Scream” shares the same directors, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. They keep the film moving swiftly, even with its nearly two-hour running time.

Tara’s friends try to figure out suspects and who most likely will be killed next.

There are a number of Easter Eggs that fans will embrace. You don’t need to have embraced the original to enjoy this one, but it certainly will add to your enjoyment.

It’s gory, it’s darkly funny, and it sets up the scene for a possible sequel. It’s just a “requel” should be.

3 stars

Running time: One hour and 54 minutes.

Rated: R for foul language, sexual situations, violence and gore.

