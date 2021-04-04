Linda Cook review: You’ll want to take on ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’



You know you want to take them both on.

“Godzilla vs. Kong” is the latest in the recent Monsterverse of movies. It’s a rollicking good time, a movie based on legends and movies from the past to create a futuristic yet retro atmosphere.

Adam Wingard (“You’re Next”) directs this latest in the kaiju genre that always involves a monster, and often has “We-shouldn’t-mess-with-nature” themes.

There’s quite a bit of the kid-and-its-animal flick here, too, to good effect. A girl named Jia (Kaylee Hottle,) who is deaf, has a special, heart-touching friendship with Kong, who is being kept in an enclosure.

Jia, an orphan, has Dr. Ilene Andrews (Rebecca Hall) for a guardian. Ilene is an anthropology researcher who works for the Monarch Organization on a government contract. She wants to keep Kong safe in his enclosure on Skull Island.

There’s a corporate bigshot (Demián Bichir, who also starred in the recent “Land”) who always appears to be Up to Something … and he is.

And of course there is another Titan: Godzilla reappears, wreaking all kinds of havoc in his wake. What to do, what to do, to keep humanity safe?

This is the fourth in the franchise that started with the 2014 “Godzilla” reboot (my favorite is “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” because the Bear McCraery score is sublime.)

I love the way it hearkens back to prior films, with Kong truly a king here – you’ll see what I mean – and screaming crowds fleeing for cover in a beautifully wrought Hong Kong environment.

I enjoyed the inclusion of a passionate podcaster (Brian Tyree, “Joker”) and, once again, Madison Russell (Millie Bobby Brown) a reasonable young woman whose rational voice goes unheeded.

It’s solid, monstrous fun – especially if you see it on the big screen.

Rated: PG-13 for violence and foul language.

At Cinemark, Davenport; Palms 10, Muscatine; and streaming on HBO Max.

Running time: One hour and 53 minutes.