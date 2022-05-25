The Linda Ronstadt Experience is making sure “It’s So Easy” for fans to hear her biggest hits at the Raccoon Motel on May 26. The band will play all the songs that made her famous, from “Different Drum” in her Stone Poneys days to hits like “You’re No Good”, “That’ll Be The Day” and “When Will I Be Loved.”

During the 1970s, Ronstadt helped create the country-rock sound, with renditions of songs by the Eagles, Warren Zevon and Jackson Brown. Now Tristan McIntosh, a 2016 American Idol finalist, and the Linda Ronstadt Experience bring these classic hits to audiences across the country. The band includes Berklee alum and keyboard virtuoso Brooks Milgate, along with guitarist and vocalist Bronson Bush, drummer Ethan Leff and bassist Paul “Junior” Boyne, who is also the band’s founder. Veteran multi-instrumentalists Peter Adams and Andy Santospago play pedal steel, acoustic guitar, harmonica, banjo and vocal harmonies on alternating shows.

Tickets are $20 for this ages 21 and up show and can be ordered by clicking here. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. The Raccoon Motel is located at 315 E. Second Street in Davenport. To learn more about the band, click here.