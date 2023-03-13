Lines form Monday afternoon, March 13, in advance of the Donald Trump appearance at the Adler Theatre (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com).

People were lining up along East 3rd Street in downtown Davenport by 3:45 p.m. today, to get into the Adler Theatre for former President Donald Trump’s campaign stop tonight.

The program will begin at 5:30 p.m. and Trump will speak at 6:15 p.m. Monday at the Adler, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Doors were scheduled to open at 3 p.m.

A counter-protest rally was planned for 4:45 p.m. at Kaiserslautern Square (across from Adler Theatre), attended by mostly Democrats opposing Trump (and the Republican ticket in general).

Trump — soon on the heels of his Republican rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who spoke March 10 at Davenport’s Rhythm City Casino — is expected to speak on his education policy tonight.