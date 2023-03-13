People were lining up along East 3rd Street in downtown Davenport by 3:45 p.m. today, to get into the Adler Theatre for former President Donald Trump’s campaign stop tonight.
The program will begin at 5:30 p.m. and Trump will speak at 6:15 p.m. Monday at the Adler, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Doors were scheduled to open at 3 p.m.
A counter-protest rally was planned for 4:45 p.m. at Kaiserslautern Square (across from Adler Theatre), attended by mostly Democrats opposing Trump (and the Republican ticket in general).
Trump — soon on the heels of his Republican rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who spoke March 10 at Davenport’s Rhythm City Casino — is expected to speak on his education policy tonight.