‘Listening Bears’ offer support to first graders grieving over death of teacher

A teddy bear can be a great holiday gift for children any time of the year, but it means a lot more to some first graders in DeWitt this year.

Students at St. Joseph Catholic School are dealing with the death of their teacher, Mrs. Pennock, who died last month.

Pennock’s students loved her, and she was well known in the community.

Her friend, Kay Knight, said Pennock’s death devastated her students.

Knight donated a classroom supply of “Listening Bears” to help them cope.

“First grade … to lose somebody that important in your life … I just wanted to do something for the little ones,” said Knight. “I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, we need to send them a teddy bear. Everybody wants to receive one of the teddy bears.'”

Each bear has an uplifting message attached to it.

Knight hopes the Listening Bears will help the first graders deal with their grief.