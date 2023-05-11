The Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $160,000 to Illinois and approximately $77,000 to Iowa in literacy grants to nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools. The funds are part of the Foundation’s historical, one-day literacy donation of more than $13 million throughout the 47 states where Dollar General operates to support adult, family and summer literacy programs.

“It is a joy to celebrate this historic grant announcement during our 30th anniversary year,” said Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. “For three decades, DGLF’s investment in community programs has created meaningful access to literacy skills for adults, children and families alike and exemplified Dollar General’s mission of serving others. We believe everyone deserves the opportunity and access to a quality education, and we look forward to seeing these literacy grants inspire reading and build brighter futures.”

Locally, the Geneseo Public Library District will receive $2,250 while the Henderson Knox Mercer Warren Regional Office of Education in Monmouth will receive $8,000. The West Liberty Public Library will receive $7,500 and the St. Mark Youth Enrichment in Dubuque will receive $3,000.

Learn more about the Foundation’s literacy grant programs here.