Registration is open for SAL Community Services’ signature fundraiser: The 27th annual Little Bogey’s Golf Classic, presented by Koehler Electric, is set with a shotgun start at noon on Monday, May 8, at Oakwood Country Club, 1067 U. S. Highway 6, Coal Valley. An awards banquet dinner will immediately follow.

Register here.

Proceeds from the Little Bogey’s Golf Classic are invested back into Quad Cities families through SAL’s child care and education programs. In 2022, community support for the Little Bogey’s event provided more than $25,000 in support for school-aged children attending SAL’s Skip-a-Long Childhood Centers.

The registration fee is $175 per golfer or $700 per foursome. Each golfer package includes 18 holes of golf with a cart, a boxed lunch and snacks, two drink tickets, an individual Mulligan, one special tee, and a loaded goodie bag. Golfers can win additional prizes for longest drive, longest putt, hole-in-one, closest to the pin, and drive to the middle. Additional events available for purchase include a ball drop 50/50, hire a pro to tee off, the mystery prize game (a crowd favorite), raffles, and a silent auction.

To sponsor the fundraiser or make a donation, contact Amber Wood at awood@salcommunityservices.org or 309-429-5512.

About SAL Community Services