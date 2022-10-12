Davenport school district is weighing its options for the future of some of its campuses. The district has started by taking a survey that was sent to families in the district over the last week.

The survey explains enrollment changes in the district in recent years. The district says it will need to address a loss of students over the last 20 years by closing buildings, consolidating operations and making some renovations.

One proposal would change Walcott Elementary School from kindergarten through eighth grade to a middle school.

Local 4 News spoke with two parents, Jessica Aubry and Kim Hewlett, whose children attend Walcott Elementary School. They voiced their concerns about the future of their children’s education and their worry about the Davenport Community School District’s new survey.

“It’s extremely frustrating to not have all the information it feels like there’s a puzzle and there’s missing pieces. So you can’t make an informed decision based on some of these survey questions if you don’t know all the information that there is to have,” Aubry said.

Both families relocated to the area for the benefits of the neighborhood and are not sure what to expect next.

“Because we don’t know the boundaries, this is another thing we are quite frustrated about. The survey and the informational meetings leading up to this decision have not included what’s going to happen to our kids next,” Hewlett said.

They find it challenging to make a clear decision on how to answer questions on the survey, and feel discouraged about the school district’s potential plans.

“It says that ‘It will require adjusting school attendance boundaries’ but doesn’t tell you where those boundaries are going to be. I don’t know where my sons are going to go to school,” Aubry said.

The families would prefer that everything stayed the same.

“Hopefully the board takes into consideration … that it’s a domino effect on our community. So if the elementary closes how long until they say the intermediate school is no longer valuable and that gets closed? Little communities die without an elementary school,” Aubry said.

“We don’t have to follow the cookie-cutter model of K-fives and junior highs that works for many areas. This town is unique and different and I think that’s okay,” Hewlett said.

The survey results will be presented at the Davenport school board meeting on Nov. 7.