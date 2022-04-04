Children learn through play, and the Rock Island Public Library is offering a free kit to bring fun and learning home!

Through April 15, families can register for the Hug-A-Book Learning through Play kit, designed for those with children ages 2 to 5. Each kit includes lots of play activities and is free, thanks the Rock Island Public Library, in partnership with the Rock Island County All Our Kids (AOK) Network, EveryChild, Rock Island County Regional Office of Education and the Merrill Harris Memorial.

Registration is required for the program, and once registered, kits may be picked up at a Rock Island Public Library location or through curbside pickup at RIPL locations starting April 18-23. Please indicate your pick-up location when registering. Click here to register.

Additionally, a one-hour parent workshop on the importance of play in your child’s life will be presented virtually by Heather Lamb, EveryChild prevention educational specialist. Workshop content is identical, so click the link to register for the time that works best for you:

For more events and services, call 309-732-READ, visit the library online or follow Rock Island Public Library on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.