Little Rock and Gem Shop reopens after car crashes into their building

On August 18th a car driving on Brady Street was cut off and swerved right into the Little Rock and Jem Shop. Store owners were inside when it happened and they say it was quite scary.

“I saw the accident coming and was able to jump out of the way in time and the girls were in the building and the good news is everybody is safe.”

Nobody was hurt, but the crash left quite a mess.

“It’s been tough. The cleanup was challenging and getting everything back together was challenging and we just have to wait and see what happens next now that we’re open.”

During the crash a lot of merchandise was damaged.

“We will be having a scratch and dent sale here soon and we’ve got some new inventory coming in in a matter of days that will be replacing this, but the idea now is to get the doors open and get going again.”

Finding new merchandise has become a challenge because of the pandemic, but they found some new vendors to acquire treasures from.

“The cancellation of the wholesale shows has been hard on the shop owners. We’ve really had to hustle to come up with new inventory because your usual avenues are just gone.”

They’ve taken precautions outside of the building to make sure a vehicle doesn’t drive into the shop again.

“We now have pillars and some new glass in the building still waiting on one, but we’re open.”