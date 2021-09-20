“Little Shop of Horrors” to open at Moline’s Spotlight Theatre

“Little Shop of Horrors,” the latest musical at Moline’s Spotlight Theatre, will open this Friday, Sept. 24, and run for two weekends.

A deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, “Little Shop Of Horrors” has devoured the hearts of theatergoers since its off-Broadway debut in 1982. Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty And The Beast,” and “Aladdin”) are the creative geniuses behind what has become one of the most popular shows in the world. It was made into a movie (co-starring Rick Moranis and Steve Martin) in 1986.

In the wild story, meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn (at Spotlight played by Jacob Johnson) stumbles across a new breed of plant he names “Audrey II” — after his coworker crush, Audrey (Becca Johnson).

This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore (voiced by Kevin Moore) promises unending fame and fortune to the down-and-out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it blood. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II’s out-of-this world origins and intent towards global domination.

The Spotlight (1800 7th Ave., Moline) cast includes Christopher Tracy as shop owner Mr. Mushnik, Adam Sanders as evil dentist Orin, and Lillian Maynard, Becca Casad and Kirsten Sindelar as the sassy chorus.

“Little Shop of Horrors” was last done locally at Music Guild in Moline in spring 2017. The Spotlight production, featuring a live band, will be performed at 7 p.m. Sept. 24th, 25th, and Oct. 1st and 2nd, with 2 p.m. matinees on Sunday, Sept. 26 and Oct. 3.

Tickets are $20 in advance, available HERE, or $22 at the door. For more information, visit thespotlighttheatreqc.com.