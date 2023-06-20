Little Texas, with special guests The Peterson Farm Brothers, will perform in Bishop Hill as part of their ongoing Concerts in the Colony series on Saturday, July 8. The performances are free and take place at the Village Park, rain or shine. Visitors should bring lawn chairs and golf carts will provide rides to the park. The afternoon starts at 2 p.m. with The Peterson Farm Brothers opening the show at 2 p.m., followed by Little Texas.

The Peterson Farm Brothers are a trio of siblings from central Kansas who maintain social media platforms to promote agriculture. Their videos have amassed over 250 million views and they have just over one million combined followers on their social platforms. They grew up on and still work on a family farm near Assaria, Kan. They all attended Kansas State University and their goal is to operate the family farm together but make a positive impact with their social media content. Click here for more information on The Peterson Farm Brothers.

Little Texas (courtesy Concerts in the Colony)

Little Texas was a part of the Young Country movement in the early 90s and brought an energetic sound to country music that merged the look and attitude of modern rock with traditional country themes and styles. Country fans worldwide have bought over seven million of their albums, while they’ve been honored with three Grammy nominations plus honors from the Academy of Country Music (Vocal Group Of The Year) and the Country Music Association (Album Of The Year). Their music has been featured on hundreds of television programs and sporting events, including Good Morning America, American Idol, Don’t Forget The Words, America’s Got Talent & HBO’s “True Blood.” Their song, “God Blessed Texas,” has been the theme song for the Texas Ford Dealers commercials since 1998. Click here for more information on the band.

Food trucks including Snazzy’s Lemonade and The Watering Hole can be found between the Carpenter Building and the Blacksmith Shop at the east side of the park. The Bishop Hill Fire Department will have a food stand at the baseball diamond on the north side of the park and the Bishop Hill Old Settlers’ Association will have a Swedish street food stand next to the Steeple Building Museum. The Bishop Hill Methodist Church will have a bake sale next to the Colony Store.

For more information about this concert or other Concerts in the Colony, call the Bishop Hill Heritage Association at (309) 927-3899 or email bhha@mymctc.net.