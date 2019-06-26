Standoff in Avon ends; suspect in custody

UPDATE: Nathan Woodring, 42, of Avon, was taken into custody around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Woodring was transported to McDonough County Jail, where he is being held pending formal charges.

“On behalf of the Illinois State Police, I extend my heartfelt condolences to Fulton County Deputy Chisum’s family, friends, and extended family at the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office,” Illinois State Police Acting Director Brendan F. Kelly said. “This is the second time this year the Illinois State Police has safely apprehended an alleged cop killer. Once again, the men and women of the Illinois State Police displayed exceptional professionalism, patience and persistence as they worked side by side with our brothers and sisters through another dark and difficult moment. Mercifully, this incident was concluded with no further harm to first responders, and this defendant can now be brought to justice.”

EARLIER UPDATE: The suspect in the deadly shooting of a Fulton County Sheriff’s Deputy is in custody after a 16-hour standoff.

EARLIER UPDATE: The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department and Illinois State Police are holding a news conference about the deputy who was killed in the line of duty and the standoff that followed.

Our sister station WMBD is live from Fulton County.

LIVE: Illinois State Police and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office give the latest update on the Avon shooting incident that left a deputy dead. Posted by WMBD on Wednesday, June 26, 2019

EARLIER UPDATE: A standoff between police and a suspect involved in a shooting of a Fulton County Sheriff’s Deputy continues.

Multiple agencies are still on scene as of 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

It’s been more than 17 hours since the stand-off first began.

Deputy dies after being shot

EARLIER UPDATE: A Fulton County Sheriff’s Deputy has died from his injuries after being shot Tuesday, Sheriff Jeff Standard announced.

Deputy Troy Chisum, 39, was a four and a half year veteran of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

He was a paramedic with the Fulton County EMA, was a member of the West Central Special Response Team, and the ILEAS WMD/SRT Team, Region 6.

“On behalf of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, I would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Deputy Chisum,” Standard said. “Deputy Chisum dedicated his life to the service of his community. His legacy and sacrifice will forever be remembered.”

Standoff after deputy shot in Avon

EARLIER UPDATE: A Fulton County Deputy was shot after responding to a battery and disturbance call in Avon, Illinois around 2 p.m., according to Illinois State Police.

The suspect involved is currently barricaded in rural Avon and multiple police departments are on the scene assisting with the ongoing situation.

Our sister station WMBD is on the scene.

EARLIER UPDATE

Active shooter reported near Avon

AVON, Ill. (WMBD) — An active shooter has been reported near Avon, Illinois.

Shots were reported Tuesday afternoon after 2 p.m. Tuesday on Troy Road. Illinois State Police and Fulton County Sheriff’s Office deputies are on the scene. Knox and Warren County officials are also present.

The Canton Daily Ledger and Q98.1 Canton have reported that an officer has been shot. Additionally, a SWAT unit has reportedly been called to the scene.

A Life Flight was also called.

We have a crew on the way.