Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced February 9 a planned end date for the state’s mask mandate.

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Pritzker said plans are to lift the indoor mask mandate February 28, but it will not apply to the “sensitive locations” of K-12 schools. The announcement came before a scheduled news conference Wednesday at 2:00 p.m., where he is expected to reveal specific details regarding the state’s mask mandate.