Common Chord on Friday announced the return of “Music At The Market” at the Freight House Farmers Market.

Each weekend, the nonprofit brings local musicians to the stage of the market, which has temporarily moved due to flooding, to the parking lot of the Scott County Administration Building, 600 W. 4th Street, Davenport.

Common Chord presents live local music at the Freight House Farmers Market, starting Saturday, May 6.

“Music at the Market” creates more paying gigs for local musicians while creating a performance opportunity at one of our region’s biggest cultural events, Common Chord’s release said of the weekends May through October.

“The Mississippi River has crashed our party, but that won’t stop us from bringing you the best and freshest market in the Midwest,” says a release from Freight House Farmers Market, which will be on 4th Street Saturdays 8 a.m.-1 p.m., and Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. They will return to the Freight House building (421 W. River Drive) once the flood waters recede and they can safely return.

The market is postponing the Wednesday evening shopping usually held 4 p.m.-8 p.m. (May-Oct.), until the time they can return to the Freight House.

The Freight House Farmers Market has a new temporary location due to flooding.

“In addition to the beloved year-round vendors, we’re excited to welcome some fresh faces to the FHFM food scene and are overjoyed to see the return of our favorite growers, makers, bakers, and food artisans,” the market release said.

“Relish in the spring flavors you’ve missed all winter and catch up with your local, friendly small business owners. The relationships between our customers and vendors are what make the market a community, and we want you to be a part of it!”

The market is a rain-or-shine event that continues through the end of October; winter hours begin Nov. 1st. The Freight House Farmers Market presents regional producers from many counties across Iowa and Illinois, offering locally produced fresh fruit, vegetables, eggs, meat, cheese, herbs, flowers, fibers, plants, honey, wine, hand-crafted items, delicious ready-to-eat foods, and more.

The Freight House Farmers Market supports nearly 200 farmers, crafters, and artisan food entrepreneurs.