Live reindeer visit the Family Museum

To help families get in the Christmas spirit, the Family Museum in Bettendorf brought in two reindeer from the Crystal Collection Reindeer Farm for families to come out and see.

Kids were able to experience the reindeer walking around and eating while also being able to get their hands on some reindeer antlers.

“We wanted to celebrate Christmas and a lot of people have never seen a reindeer before and they get a chance to see one.” Said Daryl Simon with the reindeer farm. “We can talk to the kids and answer all of their questions if they have questions about Santa Claus and his reindeer around Christmas time.”

Simon also says that reindeer love oatmeal so on Christmas Eve make sure to leave some outside.