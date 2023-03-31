Local 4’s Andy McCray and Tyler Ryan are live on air and online as we track a potentially violent storm system passing through the Quad Cities and surrounding areas.
We are tracking the potential for a tornado outbreak for the QCA. The Storm Prediction Center issued a high risk for the Quad Cities as ingredients are coming together for long-track violent tornadoes.
Closings are being updated live at OurQuadCities.com/closings. Get the latest forecast at OurQuadCities.com/weather and check the traffic cameras, power outages and winter driving maps at any time at OurQuadCities.com/qctraffic.