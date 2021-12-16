Live updates: Dangerous, strong winds hit QCA overnight

It was an all-time record high for December in the Quad Cities on Wednesday.

According to Chief Meteorologist Andy McCray, temperatures reached a record high of 75 degrees, destroying the old record of 57 degrees, which happened back in 2011.

The morning low was 58 degrees, which he says may be the first time a low temperature has broken the record high temperature for that particular day.

A high wind warning took effect through 6 a.m. Thursday, with the potential for gusts close to 65 mph.

That wasn’t the only record broken, though.

Andy says the old December record, back in 1998, was 71 degrees.

The overall winter record, back in 2017, was 74 degrees.

Winds gained momentum over a span of 12 hours Wednesday, with the worst of howling winds expected to occur between 8 p.m. that evening and midnight on Thursday.

Time-lapse video taken down by the Mississippi River shows clouds whipping through the area all day.

In downtown Rock Island, an orange “road closed” sign got carried away by the wind and damaged the front bumper of a parked vehicle.

People were advised not to travel on the roads, if possible, and to be safe if they absolutely had to leave their homes.

The Local 4 News news crew drove around the Quad Cities Wednesday night to see if the wind had caused any damage.

Local 4’s Karla Sosa reported live around 4 p.m. near 41st Street and 38th Avenue, Moline, where a tree was seen in the middle of the road just after 2 p.m.

She says police arrived at the scene to help with traffic since the tree was blocking one lane.

A tree service arrived shortly thereafter to clear the branches, and traffic was back to normal within 30 minutes.

Local 4’s Karla Sosa reported live from the Flying J truck stop, Davenport, where she spoke with a few truck drivers.

Mark, a 40-year truck driver who had just arrived in town, drove from Chicago and said the weather conditions weren’t that bad.

“It hasn’t been too bad right now, but to my understanding, it’s supposed to get a lot worse, so I’m here for the night,” said Mark.

He said he was advised to stay the night at the truck stop because he heard wind conditions were going to get worse.

“We’ve all had high wind warnings, so it’s supposed to get a little bit worse than it was the other day, when we had the 40 mile an hour gusts,” said Mark. “You’re talking 50 and 60 now.”

Vern, who has been a truck driver for 27 years, says he got a message from his company through a satellite link on his truck that warned him about the weather.

“It told us that, if we’re out, to start shutting down because of the winds,” said Vern. “Our company takes safety real serious, so they’re looking out for us. Looking out for the public.”

Vern advises his fellow truck drivers to be careful when traveling on the roads.

“Back it down because, especially if you got light loads, these winds are coming up. You don’t want to be over on your side,” said Vern. “For the car drivers, keep your distance. Good six-second following distance is really smart.”

He adds that most of Iowa was shut down because of the weather conditions.

“Because of the winds that are picking up, they shut down most of Iowa,” said Vern. “West of Des Moines, south of U.S. 30.”

Local 4’s Karla Sosa was also at Schwiebert Park, Rock Island, where she reported wind was starting to pick up.

She says multiple calls came in for trees that were down in East Moline, LeClaire and the surrounding areas.

As of 10 p.m. Wednesday, 51,000 of MidAmerican Energy’s customers in Iowa and Illinois — including the Quad Cities — were without power.

In the Quad Cities, about 3,500 customers of MidAmerican Energy didn’t have electricity.

The Local 4 News station experienced flickers of power in the building.

While there were down power lines and other damage as of 6:30 a.m. Thursday, the storm was not as intense as many predicted it to be.

Many traffic signals are still out, and drivers are advised to treat intersections as four-way stops and drive carefully.

Effective 6 a.m. Thursday, MidAmerican Energy was still reporting power outages on both sides of the Quad Cities — 8 customers on the Iowa side, and 315 customers on the Illinois side.

Find the latest power outage numbers in the area here.

Wind and rain weren’t the only sources of concern overnight.

Many emergency calls were placed because of smoke.

Strong winds from Wednesday blew in the smoke from wildfires in Kansas, and it wasn’t just the smell — it could be seen.

A live look at 18th Street in downtown Rock Island around 12:30 a.m. Thursday shows a bit of hazy smoke around the street lights.

Some of the heavy winds with smoke were so strong, several semis were blown off the road along I-80, west of Des Moines.

Early signs of damage to buildings could be found Wednesday in Des Moines.

All wind related warnings have expired as of 6 AM

* It'll still be brisk today, just not damaging like yesterday — NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) December 16, 2021

The cooler air has arrived and luckily the strong winds have died off throughout. Today, we are left with temperatures in the 30s and 40s, with winds slowly decreasing through the day. Tonight, we will be cool with light winds and increasing clouds. #iawx #ilwx #mowx pic.twitter.com/VEXwsoXQ8n — NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) December 16, 2021

Here is a look at the 12-Hour Peak Wind Gusts. It was a very windy evening/night! #iawx #ilwx #mowx pic.twitter.com/YQgizIobTk — NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) December 16, 2021

That cool wind is HOWLING outside, but we just set two more record highs… For Thursday Dec 16 already at midnight.

Moline and Burlington! — NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) December 16, 2021

If you walk outside, yes, that's smoke in the air…along with the wind that's still over 50 mph in most locations. There's wildfires in Kansas that were spawned in the highs winds today. — NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) December 16, 2021

All severe thunderstorm warnings have expired. Winds will continue to gust around 50-60 MPH across the area through much of tonight! — NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) December 16, 2021

Legend for reference pic.twitter.com/1Kf4PPvXyt — NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) December 16, 2021

An FYI for folks in eastern Iowa over the next few hours, you might smell smoke in the air. This is from fires all the way down in Kansas! https://t.co/j1l9kkMfyR — NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) December 16, 2021

70 MPH winds measured at the Iowa City Airport at 852 PM! #iawx — NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) December 16, 2021

Winds picking up as expected next few hours… https://t.co/1zk4S9qWDA — Andy McCray (@Local4Andy) December 16, 2021

Numerous power outages now in western Iowa where the storms have passed through via @PowerOutage_us



More to come as these continue east toward the Mississippi this evening. #iawx pic.twitter.com/LdGLpQhIXF — Zane Satre (@Local4Zane) December 16, 2021

A tornado watch has been issued. This does include the Quad Cities. This remains in effect until 11 PM tonight! Expect the line of storms to arrive around 8 PM. The primary threat is going to be for wind gusts upwards of 90 MPH! https://t.co/aLfz1uTF8v — Garrett Heyd Wx ☈ (@Local4Garrett) December 15, 2021

On the flip side of the state but holy cow! https://t.co/OR0dVrNSrZ — Garrett Heyd Wx ☈ (@Local4Garrett) December 15, 2021

Numerous SVR T'Storm warnings going off in E. Nebraska. I do not think they will be as severe on the flip side of the state, but

these storms are moving NE at 65 mph. That makes an ETA around 8 pm here along the Mississippi.

We will keep you updated on these storms all night! pic.twitter.com/VhT9g4aLzU — Garrett Heyd Wx ☈ (@Local4Garrett) December 15, 2021

A tree fell and is blocking part of the road. This is near 41st St & 38th Ave in #Moline pic.twitter.com/qpAJaRmbtg — Karla Sosa (@KARLASOSATV) December 15, 2021

It feels like spring across much of the Heartland today. Many are either nearing or have broken daily record highs as of noon CST. In fact, Des Moines & Cedar Rapids, IA & Moline, IL (circled) broke their warmest observed December temps on record. More record warmth to come! pic.twitter.com/nS7rzhbdj4 — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) December 15, 2021

Warmest December day EVER in the # QuadCities ! pic.twitter.com/7zfyl9xt4l — Andy McCray (@Local4Andy) December 15, 2021

And there’s your new all-time December record high. pic.twitter.com/SZ1ULsZ6rI — Zane Satre (@Local4Zane) December 15, 2021

The record highs for December 15th have been broken at the following locations; Burlington, IA, Cedar Rapids, IA, Dubuque, IA and Moline, IL. The all-time record highs for December are at risk of being broken. — NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) December 15, 2021

With the threat of severe storm this evening and the potential for winds in excess of 80 MPH. If a severe thunderstorm warning is issued, seek shelter in a sturdy interior room or basement. — NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) December 15, 2021

I won't lie. I was briefly confused this morning. https://t.co/HNTmRNkkaX — Zane Satre (@Local4Zane) December 15, 2021

Level 4 severe risks are rare any time of year.

There's never been one issued in this part of the US during December.



If you know anyone in Iowa or Minnesota, make sure they know of the tornado & severe wind threat today. pic.twitter.com/oMY5BYMlsP — Zane Satre (@Local4Zane) December 15, 2021

Severe storms will form to the west & zoom toward the QCA after dark tonight.



Since winds will already be strong, any shower/storm could produce a 70 mph gust. pic.twitter.com/1bnRuVeges — Zane Satre (@Local4Zane) December 15, 2021

High Wind Warning starts at 3 PM today, lasting through tonight.



– Be prepared for possible power outages by tonight

– Avoid highway travel, especially if you drive a high-profile vehicle pic.twitter.com/NQLpuYJjHz — Zane Satre (@Local4Zane) December 15, 2021

Already warmed up to 60° in the QC as of 3 AM.



Old daily record high was 57°, so now we're just shooting for the December all-time record of 71°. — Zane Satre (@Local4Zane) December 15, 2021

