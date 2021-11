Honor Flights out of the Quad Cities were postponed all of 2020 and for a majority of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thursday, the first one since 2019 left from the Quad City International Airport to take veterans to Washington D.C. Local 4’s Karla Sosa and Matt Holderman went along for the ride. Follow along as they chronical their journey to our nation’s capital with those who served in the Armed Forces:

Veterans shake hands with Vice Chief of the National Guard @WHBF @MattHolderman1 pic.twitter.com/bCMDxBFrAU — Karla Sosa (@KARLASOSATV) November 4, 2021

Veterans visit the first of many memorials they’ll see during the Honor Flight @MattHolderman1 @WHBF pic.twitter.com/vJkn6DSy8j — Karla Sosa (@KARLASOSATV) November 4, 2021

Everyone is excited to go to DC! pic.twitter.com/BFc4aDWIaE — Karla Sosa (@KARLASOSATV) November 4, 2021