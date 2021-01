Local 4 News is providing team coverage as our crews check out road conditions on both sides of the river during Monday’s winter storm warning that is expected to continue until noon on Tuesday.

Follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for live updates in the Quad Cities and surrounding area.

Visibility is down to a half a mile in the QC Metro area.



Blowing snow will continue to drop visibility tonight. Again, limit travel this evening if possible. #iawx #ilwx pic.twitter.com/2tFPHXcOx3 — Garrett Heyd Wx ☈ (@Local4Garrett) January 25, 2021

5:00 PM Radar Update.



Heavier areas of snow fall starting to push north into the metro area.



Visibility in the Quad Cities is reporting at 0.3 miles, again if travel is necessary give yourself extra stopping distances and take it slow. #iawx #ilwx pic.twitter.com/YtbwwKruTb — Garrett Heyd Wx ☈ (@Local4Garrett) January 25, 2021

Things have gotten significantly worse over the last hour around the Quad Cities – snow is now covering most roads. If you can stay home and avoid driving, DO IT! I've heard from multiple sources it's pretty bad out there and this map backs that up. pic.twitter.com/3LSd32FP1N — Andy McCray (@Local4Andy) January 25, 2021

6:00 PM Radar Update



Heavy snow bands have passed through the QC Metro.



Heavy snow will continue, winds expected to pick up later. #iawx #ilwx pic.twitter.com/MMM3XqECXh — Garrett Heyd Wx ☈ (@Local4Garrett) January 26, 2021

The snowman meter is back! We've had bigger storms in the Quad Cities at times over the last 5 years, but tonight's still a bit of a doozy thanks to heavy snow and strong winds! #QCweather #QuadCities pic.twitter.com/Np2yUoTRkM — Andy McCray (@Local4Andy) January 26, 2021

7:00 PM Radar update



Heavy snow continues for much of the QCA.



It appears that some of the snow is begging to let up a bit along the IA/MO boarder #iawx #ilwx pic.twitter.com/SMoVAgTCSX — Garrett Heyd Wx ☈ (@Local4Garrett) January 26, 2021

8:00 PM Radar Update



Dry air is beginning to mix into the system tonight. Areas in Southeastern Iowa showing snow letting up a bit.

This will likely impact overall snow totals.



We'll be sure to keep you up to date as things change On-air & online!. #iawx #ilwx pic.twitter.com/Fhk3GB5MEi — Garrett Heyd Wx ☈ (@Local4Garrett) January 26, 2021

"If you don't have to be out tonight, please stay inside," said @WHBF's @rriskyyy as snow began to accumulate and road conditions worsened earlier this evening in #Illinois. Missed out on our live #weather coverage? You can find it all at the link below! #QCWeather #QuadCities https://t.co/DicEhXBXk7 pic.twitter.com/PYM0loXGUh — Britni Moses Local 4 News (@BritniMoses) January 26, 2021

Important winter storm update – We're lowering the snow forecast for the Quad Cities tonight. With dry air mixing in, and strong winds blowing the snow around, we now believe the total for the Quad Cities will be closer to 4 inches. pic.twitter.com/fhkdlvtL0a — Andy McCray (@Local4Andy) January 26, 2021