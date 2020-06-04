1  of  2
Breaking News
Curfew for Scott County still in effect for Thursday night Iowa governor highlights COVID-19 testing progress
1  of  4
Live Updates
Live updates: QC Black Lives Matter peaceful protest Watch Local 4 News at 5 COVID-19 cases in Illinois & Iowa Coronavirus closings, cancellations & resources

Live updates: QC Black Lives Matter peaceful protest

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Black Lives Matter protest in Davenport on June 4th at the Vander Veer Park in Davenport.

Black Lives Matter protest in Davenport on June 4th at the Vander Veer Park in Davenport.

Follow along for the latest from Black Lives Matter protest happening at the Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport on Thursday.

People are gathering to take part in the peaceful protest starting 5 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss