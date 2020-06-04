Live updates: QC Black Lives Matter peaceful protest

Black Lives Matter protest in Davenport on June 4th at the Vander Veer Park in Davenport.

Follow along for the latest from Black Lives Matter protest happening at the Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport on Thursday.

People are gathering to take part in the peaceful protest starting 5 p.m.

Lots of people at the Black Lives Matter protest in honor of George Floyd at Vander Veer Park. Speeches started a few minutes ago. @Local4NewsWHBF pic.twitter.com/H5d2XL4DB8 — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) June 4, 2020

We’re here at VanderVeer park in Davenport for the #BlackLivesMatter protest. We’ve got team coverage all day. @Local4NewsWHBF @YourFox18 pic.twitter.com/mq2GyXlDB9 — Chase Davis WHBF (@ChaseDavisNews) June 4, 2020