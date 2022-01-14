Live updates: Weekend snowfall returns to QC area

UPDATE: Friday’s weather conditions may not be the worst the Quad Cities has experienced so far this season, but Chief Meteorologist Andy McCray says they do have cause for concern.

Nine hours later, snow could be seen sticking to the streets in downtown Rock Island and piling up in other parts of the surrounding area.

Traffic cameras show, as of around 9:15 p.m., a lot of the roads have snow on them, making them potentially slippery.

According to Andy, some of the interstates appear to be okay.

He says a report came in late Friday evening that Cedar Rapids, about 90 minutes away from the Quad Cities, received a half foot of snow.

Andy still expects the Quad Cities to receive at least 3 inches of snow overnight.

EARLIER UPDATE: According to Chief Meteorologist Andy McCray, traffic cameras are back to looking snowy around the Quad Cities area this weekend.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for 6 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday.

Snow emergencies have been issued for Rock Island, Eldridge and Coal Valley.

Andy says, as it gets colder throughout the evening and snow picks up, roads — especially those in residential areas — will become covered with light snow expected to fall until just after midnight on Saturday.

Most of the Quad Cities area is expected to receive at least 3 to 4 inches of snow.

Lighter totals are expected just east of the area, and 4 to 8 inches of snow are expected for parts of Iowa, just west of the the Quad Cities.

Andy adds this will cause some slippery driving conditions, and he advises drivers to avoid traveling from the Quad Cities to Des Moines.

A winter storm warning is in effect for other parts of the Local 4 News viewing area — including Louisa, Henry and Des Moines counties — until 6 a.m. Saturday.

Heavy snow conditions are expected for these areas, creating the possibility for big travel trouble.

The Local 4 News crew caught a look outside just after noon Friday, where flurries could be seen falling down, but snow wasn’t sticking to the pavement.

Local 4’s Kennedy Cook and Photojournalist Mike Colón were on the road providing live team coverage of the weather conditions Friday evening.

Kennedy reported light snowfall around 4 p.m. in Rock Island, adding that main roads like 5th Avenue were pretty clear.

Andy says, at approximately 4:15 p.m., air temperatures were around 32 degrees.

He reported conditions were getting worse around 5 p.m.

Kennedy was heading across the Centennial Bridge and into Davenport, where she said snow was starting to stick, yet roads were still pretty clear.

A live look at Interstate 74 near 53rd Street in Davenport around 5:15 p.m. from one of the traffic cameras showed snow was picking up.

Andy received a call from a viewer who was in the area of 53rd Street at the time, and they confirmed the declining road conditions.

Kennedy reported live from Western Avenue in Davenport around 6 p.m., where she said side streets were still pretty clear.

3rd Street was also pretty clear, and cars were seen taking their time on the roads.

Just after 6 p.m., Andy reported temperatures had fallen to the upper 20s, causing snow to become drier and start to accumulate.

