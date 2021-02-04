Live updates: Whiteout conditions impact parts of the QCA

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Quad Cities until 6 a.m. Friday.

Not long after snow started falling Thursday morning, snowflakes quickly began piling up, turning roads into a real mess in just minutes and causing accidents.

Parts of the area are being impacted by whiteout conditions, and thundersnow has also been spotted.

As time goes on, conditions are expected to get worse.

Nearest observations show some pretty nasty gusts. pic.twitter.com/KYayQ8rSiM — Zane Satre (@Local4Zane) February 4, 2021

8:00 AM Radar Update.



An early batch of light rain moved through our area this morning.

Another batch of rain and mixed precipitation will move into the area soon.



A winter storm warning will go into effect in about one hour from now.



Drive safe if travel is necessary. pic.twitter.com/smDFwoJZ7R — Garrett Heyd Wx ☈ (@Local4Garrett) February 4, 2021

9:00 AM Radar Update



Early rain has returned and is beginning to mix with snow.

The winter storm warning is now in effect until 6 am tomorrow.



Roads conditions will continue to decline as the day goes on

Limit travel is possible, otherwise drive safe this afternoon! #iawx #ilwx pic.twitter.com/KFjVzUoBcr — Garrett Heyd Wx ☈ (@Local4Garrett) February 4, 2021

Rain changing to snow NOW in parts of #QuadCities -going to be a nasty Thursday! — Andy McCray (@Local4Andy) February 4, 2021

The morning rain has become wet heavy snow.



Lots of the rain water we saw earlier today is causing the falling snow to become slushy and slick on the roads this morning. #iawx #ilwx pic.twitter.com/QSYt4VEb1S — Garrett Heyd Wx ☈ (@Local4Garrett) February 4, 2021

Roads are becoming very slick this morning.



Seriously, limit travel unless it is necessary. Visibility will likely get worse through out the day today.#iawx #ilwx pic.twitter.com/EiVFbKDZE3 — Garrett Heyd Wx ☈ (@Local4Garrett) February 4, 2021

Some big time flakes coming down right now. We’re hitting that perfect temp where large dendritic snow flakes form!



On top of heavy snow roads are very slick this morning. Drive with caution if traveling is necessary.#iawx #ilwx pic.twitter.com/Pc8uComEqs — Garrett Heyd Wx ☈ (@Local4Garrett) February 4, 2021

Hard not to catch some snowflakes on your tongue right now! pic.twitter.com/jkkTH3udJb — Andy McCray (@Local4Andy) February 4, 2021

