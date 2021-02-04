Live updates: Whiteout conditions impact parts of the QCA

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Quad Cities until 6 a.m. Friday.
Not long after snow started falling Thursday morning, snowflakes quickly began piling up, turning roads into a real mess in just minutes and causing accidents.
Parts of the area are being impacted by whiteout conditions, and thundersnow has also been spotted.
As time goes on, conditions are expected to get worse.
Local 4 News is on the road providing team coverage for both sides of the river.
Follow along here and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for live updates.