Live updates: Winter weather sweeps across the QCA

Local 4 News, FOX 18 News and OurQuadCities.com are tracking Saturday’s winter weather conditions.

Chief Meteorologist Andy McCray says, as of 3 p.m., the Quad Cities has already gotten 2 to 3 inches of snow.

Snowfall is expected to occur throughout the evening until around midnight on Sunday.

Heavy snow will continue until 6 p.m., with lighter snowfall wrapping up between 9 p.m. and midnight.

A time-lapse video of snowfall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in Rock Island. (Katrina Rose, OurQuadCities.com)

Snow is drifting some, but I’d average about 3” in Davenport so far. #iawx pic.twitter.com/sy8R30zCIj — Zane Satre (@Local4Zane) January 1, 2022

Snow continues to fall just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday heading into Illinois from Iowa on the @I74RiverBridge. pic.twitter.com/ppdUKn8ZXJ — Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) January 1, 2022

Flurries scatter across 4th Avenue just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Moline. pic.twitter.com/uyOMHR4ui7 — Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) January 1, 2022

(Video courtesy of Pat Baldwin, General Manager)

A winter weather alert has been issued for our area.

Make sure to take the necessary precatuions with the upcoming winter weather. pic.twitter.com/IY8FcOl2hA — Local 4 Weather WHBF (@whbfweather) January 1, 2022

A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for our area.

This will remain in effect until Jan 02 12:00PM.



Make sure to take the proper precautions needed to keep you and your family safe! pic.twitter.com/YMcRLPGNBY — Garrett Heyd Wx ☈ (@Local4Garrett) January 1, 2022

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for our area.

This will remain in effect until Jan 02 12:00AM.



Make sure to take the proper precautions needed to keep you and your family safe! pic.twitter.com/ovPFaC36IL — Garrett Heyd Wx ☈ (@Local4Garrett) January 1, 2022

