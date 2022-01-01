Live updates: Winter weather sweeps across the QCA

Local 4 News, FOX 18 News and OurQuadCities.com are tracking Saturday’s winter weather conditions.

Chief Meteorologist Andy McCray says, as of 3 p.m., the Quad Cities has already gotten 2 to 3 inches of snow.

Snowfall is expected to occur throughout the evening until around midnight on Sunday.

Heavy snow will continue until 6 p.m., with lighter snowfall wrapping up between 9 p.m. and midnight.

Facebook Live

A time-lapse video of snowfall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in Rock Island. (Katrina Rose, OurQuadCities.com)
(Video courtesy of Pat Baldwin, General Manager)

