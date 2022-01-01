Live updates: Winter weather sweeps across the QCA

Local 4 News, FOX 18 News and OurQuadCities.com are tracking Saturday’s winter weather conditions.
Chief Meteorologist Andy McCray says, as of 3 p.m., the Quad Cities has already gotten 2 to 3 inches of snow.
Snowfall is expected to occur throughout the evening until around midnight on Sunday.
Heavy snow will continue until 6 p.m., with lighter snowfall wrapping up between 9 p.m. and midnight.
