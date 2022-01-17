Livestream: MLK Center’s Memorial Service and Awards Celebration in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Martin Luther King Center

The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center is hosting the 39th Annual Memorial Service and Awards Celebration in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday, January 17 at 10:30 am.

You can participate in the livestream here:

The theme for this year’s event is “A conscientious stance.” Thurgood Brooks will deliver the keynote address, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw will emcee the event. The program will feature performances and presentations in honor of Dr. King:

  • Presentation of the M.L. Lockhart Scholarship
  • Presentation of the Youth Expression Contest Awards
  • Presentation of the Black Hawk College Commitment to Diversity Scholarship 
  • Presentation of the “I Have A Dream Award” to a Rock Island citizen for exceptional community service
  • Musical selections from Ashley Dean
  • Spoken word performance by Aubrey Barnes

The service and celebration will also be livestreamed on Facebook. A recording of the event will be available on the MLK Center’s YouTube channel, Facebook and website.

