On Earth Day – Saturday, April 22 – Living Lands and Waters (LL&W) and 33 Culver’s restaurants will team up for a fundraiser, according to a news release.
This is the third year LL&W and Culver’s have partnered in a fundraiser, and each year the number of participating restaurants grows. The restaurants this year will donate 10% of net sales to LL&W for Earth Day.
Mike Martel, who owns three of the participating Culver’s restaurants, will visit different Culver’s throughout the day.
Participating sites in the Quad City area include:
- Bettendorf
- Muscatine
- Davenport – Kimberly Road
- Davenport – Jersey Ridge
- Clinton
- Rock Falls
- Moline
- Silvis
- Geneseo
- Dixon
- Princeton
- Galesburg
Headquartered in East Moline, Living Lands & Waters is non-profit environmental organization that was established by Chad Pregracke in 1998. Since the organization was founded, Living Lands & Waters has grown to be the only “industrial strength” river cleanup organization of its kind in the world, according to its website.
Spending up to nine months a year living and traveling on the barge, the Living Lands & Waters crew hosts river cleanups, watershed conservation initiatives, workshops, tree plantings and other key conservation efforts.