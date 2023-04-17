On Earth Day – Saturday, April 22 – Living Lands and Waters (LL&W) and 33 Culver’s restaurants will team up for a fundraiser, according to a news release.

This is the third year LL&W and Culver’s have partnered in a fundraiser, and each year the number of participating restaurants grows. The restaurants this year will donate 10% of net sales to LL&W for Earth Day.

Mike Martel, who owns three of the participating Culver’s restaurants, will visit different Culver’s throughout the day.

Participating sites in the Quad City area include:

Bettendorf

Muscatine

Davenport – Kimberly Road

Davenport – Jersey Ridge

Clinton

Rock Falls

Moline

Silvis

Geneseo

Dixon

Princeton

Galesburg



Headquartered in East Moline, Living Lands & Waters is non-profit environmental organization that was established by Chad Pregracke in 1998. Since the organization was founded, Living Lands & Waters has grown to be the only “industrial strength” river cleanup organization of its kind in the world, according to its website.

Chad Pregracke, head and founder of Living Lands and Waters.

Spending up to nine months a year living and traveling on the barge, the Living Lands & Waters crew hosts river cleanups, watershed conservation initiatives, workshops, tree plantings and other key conservation efforts.