Living Lands & Waters celebrated a big milestone Thursday. The team worked hard to launch its brand new classroom barge and Quad Cities headquarters.

The organization’s founder is excited about the progress.

“With the addition of the new classroom for the Quad Cities, we think it’s really going to be a big deal for this area,” Chad Pregracke said. “And then with our new headquarters here in East Moline, right on the bike path, right on the Mississippi River, super excited today. As far as what it means to me, it means a lot, it means progression for the organization. It means the next step, and I’m looking forward to having thousands of students through the classroom, and we’re going to be talking about river-related careers. So, super excited.”

To celebrate–the organization hosted a barge party at the Beacon Harbor in East Moline.

There was an art auction, live music, food, and tours of the brand-new barge classroom.