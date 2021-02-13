Living Lands & Waters urgently needs volunteers

Non-profit organization Living Lands & Waters (LL&W) is kicking off its annual MillionTrees Project free tree giveaways early this year and needs volunteers to help prep more than 100,000 saplings for distribution and planting!

This is an urgent cry for help, because LL&W typically has thousands of local middle- and high-school students help out, a news release says. Because of COVID-19 school restrictions, LL&W has been forced to switch gears and call on the community for help.

Prepping a tree sapling for distribution entails taking one small bare-root sapling, rolling it in newspaper, dipping it in water, plopping it in a baggie, and tying it off with twine. All ages can do “tree wrapping.”

LL&W will host tree-wrapping events out of the old McLaughlin Factory in “The Bend” area of East Moline, with four two–hour wrapping sessions per day (excluding Sundays) now until March 13.

Each session can include up to 25 volunteers so that everyone can safely participate while social distancing. Volunteers will be required to wear masks, which can be provided if necessary. Registration is also required.

To sign up, complete the online form: http://bit.ly/LLW-Tree-Wrapping-Sign-Up or contact MTPVolunteer@livinglandsandwaters.org.

About Living Lands & Waters

Chad Pregracke started Living Lands & Waters in 1998 as a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the beautification and restoration of America’s major rivers and the education of environmental issues.

From his single-boat-beginning, LL&W has grown to an industrial-strength, internationally known organization with a fleet of barges and workboats. Spending up to nine months a year living on the barge, LL&W engages thousands of volunteers each year in river cleanups, hands-on environmental education workshops, the Great Mississippi River Cleanup, Adopt-a-River-Mile, Alternative Spring Break, the I-80 Restoration Project, Invasive Species Removal, the MillionTrees Project and Recycle Like a Rockstar.